Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,866 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 424.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

