Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

HYLS stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

