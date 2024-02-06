Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
HYLS stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 chemical stocks to play the industry breakout
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- PepGen soars on Sarepta Therapeutics’ Duchenne drug phase 2 data
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.