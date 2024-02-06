Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $456.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.