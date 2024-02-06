Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

