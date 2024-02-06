Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Down 0.9 %

JBL stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

