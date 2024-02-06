Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

