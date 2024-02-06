Western Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

