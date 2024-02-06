Western Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

