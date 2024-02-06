Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

