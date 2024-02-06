Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $146.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.