Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,756 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.