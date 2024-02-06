Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

