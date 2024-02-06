Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.