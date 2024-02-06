Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

