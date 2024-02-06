Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

