Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 217,157 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

