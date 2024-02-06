Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 217,157 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
