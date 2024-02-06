Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

