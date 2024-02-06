Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,610 shares of company stock valued at $106,731,324 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNOW opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $220.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.84.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
