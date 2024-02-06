Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

