Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

