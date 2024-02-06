Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average is $226.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
