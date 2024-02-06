Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 495.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -752.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

