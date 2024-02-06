Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.51. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $19.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

