Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.

OVV opened at C$55.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.43. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

