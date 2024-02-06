Zacks Research Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ITT stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

