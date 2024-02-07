172,938 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,524. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Barclays began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

