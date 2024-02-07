186,500 Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Mativ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mativ by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MATV opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. Analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

