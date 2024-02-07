2,082,204 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,082,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.64% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

