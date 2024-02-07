2,110 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.