21,805 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 414.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.