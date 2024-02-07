4,847 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

