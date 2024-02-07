6,547 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

