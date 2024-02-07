6,928 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,873,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,842,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ONEOK by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

