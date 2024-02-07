Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.76. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 294,681 shares.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

