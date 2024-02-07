Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.76. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 294,681 shares.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
