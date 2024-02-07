Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.15

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.15 ($35.65) and traded as high as €36.83 ($39.60). Accor shares last traded at €36.62 ($39.38), with a volume of 475,476 shares.

Accor Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.15.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

