Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

