Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.8 %

AMG opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

