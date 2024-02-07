Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

