Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.