Alibaba Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 340,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 258,926 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

