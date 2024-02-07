Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Align Technology worth $71,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.44.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

