Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,476 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.