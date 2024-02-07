Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,934 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

