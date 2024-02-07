Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.