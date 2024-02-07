Amalgamated Bank Has $5.17 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.