Amalgamated Bank Has $5.62 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 76.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 518,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

