Amalgamated Bank Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.