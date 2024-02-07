Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Stock Up 1.9 %

POOL stock opened at $373.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.93. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

