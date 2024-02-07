Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.94% of Amdocs worth $197,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 370,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

