Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ameren worth $63,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.